Badly dividing cells cause 1/3rd of tumours - Italian study

Rome, April 23 - Around a third of cancers may be caused by cells dividing badly, according to a new Italian study that found a new role of the Aurora B protein that proves to be crucial for cells to complete division. The team led by Silvia Soddu of the Regina Elena Hospital and Cinzia Rinaldo of IBPM-Cnr, published in Oncogene, "opens a new chapter on understanding the causes of many tumours," the study said.