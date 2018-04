53 Marche managers cited for graft (3)

Ancona, April 23 - Italian police have cited 53 regional managers in Marche for graft, judicial sources said Monday. The managers are suspected of abuse of office, the sources said. They are alleged to have made 776 full-time hires without the due public examination, sources said. They are also accused of causing the regional government to lose over 121 million euros. Tax police took over 18 months to put together the evidence, sources said.