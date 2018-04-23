Lesbians' son registered in Turin (3)

Turin, April 23 - In a legislative first, Turin city council on Monday registered in the city's births and deaths registry the son of a lesbian couple who had the boy in Italy after artificial insemination in Denmark. The move came in the wake of last week's refusal by the registry to register the child saying there was a legislative vacuum, and Mayor Chiara Appendino's subsequent pledge to "force the issue". It is the first birth recognition of a child of a same-sex couple in Italy. Niccolò Pietri is the son of Chiara Foglietta, deputy Democratic Party (PD) whip on the city council, and her partner Micaela Ghisleni, a bioethicist.