Soccer: 'Bad memories' of Liverpool says Totti (3)

Rome, April 23 - Roma icon Francesco Totti said Monday he had "bad memories" of Liverpool's penalties win in the 1984 Europan Cup Final ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield. "When I hear the name Liverpool I feel respect: it is a great club, a great team, with great fans, but also a model to follow," said Totti, who retired at the end of last season and is now a Roma manager. "Despite the negative results, I have good memories of Anfield. Obviously, if I think of that European Cup Final in 1984, it is a bad memory, so we we might have wished to avoid them in the draw. "But we had to choose one of the three best clubs in Europe remaining and now we'll play out best at Liverpool." Roma President James Pallotta said "we can vie with Liverpool". He said "everyone thinks Liverpool is stronger than Roma, especially after its win over (Manchester) City which this year won the Premiership, but I think we're going to vie with them. "Anything can happen. "If we play as we know how, like against Chelsea or Barcelona, we can beat any team".

