Di Maio confident of giving country a govt (2)

Rome, April 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that he was confident of reaching an agreement for the formation of a new government after last month's inconclusive general election. "This result shows that a big part of the country is asking us to put an end to old-style politics and launch a government of change," Di Maio said in a social media post referring to Sunday's regional election in Molise, where the M5S's candidate came second to the centre right's runner. "I don't intend to let this request fall on deaf ears. "We are focused on this goal, confident of being able to give the country a government that finally works for the citizens".