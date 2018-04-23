Potenza

Special-ed prof arrested for 'hitting disabled student'

Investigators say he hit 9-year-old student 'daily'

Special-ed prof arrested for 'hitting disabled student' (3)

Potenza, April 23 - Carabinieri police in the southern city of Potenza on Monday arrested a special-education teacher for allegedly hitting a nine-year-old student "on a daily basis", according to the arrest warrant. A preliminary-investigations judge (GIP) signed the arrest warrant and the teacher is now under house arrest, investigators said. Carabinieri police also said the man, while working as a substitute teacher, slapped students and punished them to prevent them from revealing that he viewed pornographic photos on his computer while in class.

