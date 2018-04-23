Pope to give ice-cream treat to poor on saint day (3)

Vatican City
23/04/2018
Vatican City, April 23 - Pope Francis is treating some 3,000 people in need in Rome to an ice-cream treat on Monday, which is his name's day as it is the feast of Saint George, the Office of Papal Charities said. The office said the ice-cream would be given to people who receive assistance on a daily basis at soup kitchens and homeless shelters in the capital, most run by Catholic charity Caritas. The pope was born Jorge (George) Mario Bergoglio.
