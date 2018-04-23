We're still top party - Di Maio after Molise vote (2)

Rome
23/04/2018
Rome, April 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday shrugged off the failure of the anti-establishment group's candidate to win Sunday's regional election on Molise, saying the vote confirmed it was the biggest single party. "The parties that represent the centre-right at the national level, Forza Italia, the League and Brothers of Italy, have just over 22% together," Di Maio said via social media. "Our Andrea Greco got over 38% on his own. The 5-Star Movement has confirmed its position as the region's top political party. "(New Governor) Donato Toma was supported by a coalition made up of nine lists, none of which managed to get 10% of the votes".
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online