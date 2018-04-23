Rome

We're still top party - Di Maio after Molise vote (2)

M5S leader says centre right candidate supported by 9 lists

We're still top party - Di Maio after Molise vote (2)

Rome, April 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday shrugged off the failure of the anti-establishment group's candidate to win Sunday's regional election on Molise, saying the vote confirmed it was the biggest single party. "The parties that represent the centre-right at the national level, Forza Italia, the League and Brothers of Italy, have just over 22% together," Di Maio said via social media. "Our Andrea Greco got over 38% on his own. The 5-Star Movement has confirmed its position as the region's top political party. "(New Governor) Donato Toma was supported by a coalition made up of nine lists, none of which managed to get 10% of the votes".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Anziano vittima di una colf

Anziano vittima di una colf

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33