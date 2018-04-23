We're still top party - Di Maio after Molise vote (2)

Rome, April 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday shrugged off the failure of the anti-establishment group's candidate to win Sunday's regional election on Molise, saying the vote confirmed it was the biggest single party. "The parties that represent the centre-right at the national level, Forza Italia, the League and Brothers of Italy, have just over 22% together," Di Maio said via social media. "Our Andrea Greco got over 38% on his own. The 5-Star Movement has confirmed its position as the region's top political party. "(New Governor) Donato Toma was supported by a coalition made up of nine lists, none of which managed to get 10% of the votes".