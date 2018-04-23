Fico looks set to get exploratory mandate from Mattarella

Rome, April 23 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico looks set to be handed an exploratory mandate to try to end Italy's post-election political deadlock after being summoned by President Sergio Mattarella to the Quirinal Palace at 17:00. Mattarella said he was taking two days to reflect after Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati failed to make a breakthrough last week with an exploratory mandate he gave her. Casellati's mandate involved verifying the possibility of forming a government made up of the centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament. But the M5S, which Fico belongs to, reiterated that it was against forming a government with the centre right as a whole and was only willing to hold talks with the League, not with its alliance partners - Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. Fico may seek to see if it is possible to involve the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in a new government. The PD is reeling after recording its worse-ever showing in last month's inconclusive vote and has said it will be in the opposition in the new parliament.