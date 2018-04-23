Bambino Gesù chief at Liverpool hospital for Alfie (3)

Vatican City

Vatican City, April 23 - Mariella Enoc, the president of Rome hospital Bambino Gesù, went to Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital on Monday on the invitation on the father of Alfie Evans, sources at the Vatican-owner pediatric hospital told ANSA. The move follows a court ruling that could see the toddler's life support turned off on Monday. "He is there to verify whether dialogue is possible and to take the support of the pope to the family," the sources said. Bambino Gesù is willing to take over the case of Alfie, who is suffering from an undiagnosed degenerative disease. His family has been in a legal battle with Alder Hey, which says it is best to withdraw ventilation as his condition cannot be treated and has destroyed much of his brain. Pope Francis met Alfie's father in the Vatican last week and has appealed for the child's life to be respect.

