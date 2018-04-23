Mini artificial heart saves three-year-old (2)

Rome, April 23 - Doctors at Rome's Bambino Gesù have used a 'mini artificial heart' to save the life of a three-year-old girl, sources said Monday. The Vatican-owned hospital had to obtain extraordinary authorization to use a 15mm ventricular-assistance device that is about to undergo clinical tests in the United States. The child suffers from dilated cardiomyopathy and is on a waiting list for a heart transplant. She is in a good condition after having surgery on February 2. It is the second operation of its kind in the world after one conducted in 2012, also by the Holy See hospital.