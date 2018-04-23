Centre right's Toma new Molise governor (3)

Campobasso
23/04/2018
Campobasso, April 23 - Donato Toma is the new governor of Molise after the centre right candidate won Sunday's election in the southern region - the first major test of voter sentiment since last month's inconclusive general election. According to almost-final results, Toma won 43.46% of the vote, compared to 38.5% for Andrea Greco of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5s). The Democratic Party's woes continued, with centre-left candidate Carlo Veneziale way back with 17.1%. Agostino Di Giacomo of the far-right Casapound party got 0.42.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online