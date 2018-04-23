Campobasso

Alliance prevails with 43.46%, M5S gets 38.5%

Centre right's Toma new Molise governor (3)

Campobasso, April 23 - Donato Toma is the new governor of Molise after the centre right candidate won Sunday's election in the southern region - the first major test of voter sentiment since last month's inconclusive general election. According to almost-final results, Toma won 43.46% of the vote, compared to 38.5% for Andrea Greco of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5s). The Democratic Party's woes continued, with centre-left candidate Carlo Veneziale way back with 17.1%. Agostino Di Giacomo of the far-right Casapound party got 0.42.

