Trieste

Let's move fast Salvini tells Mattarella (2)

Govt can be formed in week if people 'come off pedestal'

Let's move fast Salvini tells Mattarella (2)

Trieste, April 23 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday made an appeal to President Sergio Mattarella for efforts to form a new government to be accelerated, with his centre-right alliance looking on course to win Sunday's regional election in Molise. "Let's move fast," Salvini said. "Our ideas are clear and if everyone gets off their pedestal, we'll give the Italian people a government within a week".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Anziano vittima di una colf

Anziano vittima di una colf

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

Centinaia di truffe all’Asp in due anni, condannata dentista di Spadafora

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Scontro tra auto all'incrocio Boccetta-Cavour

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo, piogge su Calabria e Sicilia

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

The Voice of Italy: i primi 6 semifinalisti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33