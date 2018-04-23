Let's move fast Salvini tells Mattarella (2)

Trieste
23/04/2018
Trieste, April 23 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday made an appeal to President Sergio Mattarella for efforts to form a new government to be accelerated, with his centre-right alliance looking on course to win Sunday's regional election in Molise. "Let's move fast," Salvini said. "Our ideas are clear and if everyone gets off their pedestal, we'll give the Italian people a government within a week".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online