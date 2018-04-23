Salvini calls for talks with Di Maio (2)

Trieste, April 23 - League chief Matteo Salvini on Monday called on 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio to have face-to-face talks with about forming a new government. "I say to Di Maio let's get around a table, I say this as the leader of the centre right," Salvini said in Trieste. "(Let's talk about) pension reform, labour reform, tax cuts, stopping VAT and duty increases, border checks and within days we'll give this country a government that will last five years. "If everyone gets off their pedestals and talks about things, instead of names, there is no problem. "The Molise regional election is proof," he added, with the centre right set to win Sunday's election in the southern region.