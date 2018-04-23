Fico expected to get exploratory mandate (2)

Rome

Attempt by Senate Speaker Casellati to break deadlock failed

Rome, April 23 - President Sergio Mattarella is set to announce what his next move is on Monday after Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati failed to make a breakthrough last week with an exploratory mandate to see if she could end Italy's post-election political deadlock. The head of State is tipped to give another exploratory mandate to Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico. Casellati's mandate involved verifying the possibility of seeing if it possible to form a government made up of the centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament. But the M5S reiterated that it was against forming a government with the centre right as a whole and was only willing to hold talks with the League, not with its alliance partners, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party.

