Soccer: Napoli reopen title race with last-gasp win at Juve

Rome, April 23 - Napoli reopened the title race on Sunday when Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly soared to head home a stoppage-time goal and give them a 1-0 win at leaders Juventus. The victory cut the lead of the Turin giants, who are aiming for a seventh consecutive league title, to one point with four games to go. The battle for the other two champions League slots remained hot, with third-placed AS Roma, fourth-placed Lazio and fifth-placed Inter Milan all winning. Roma cruised to a 3-0 win at SPAL on Saturday ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Liverpool on Tuesday. Lazio thrashed Sampdoria 4-0 at home on Sunday while Inter beat Chievo 2-1. AC Milan, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom-side Benevento, who are set for relegation to Serie B. Atalanta took advantage, beating Torino 2-1 to climb over Milan and into sixth place.