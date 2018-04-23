Centre right ahead in Molise (2)

Campobasso

Important test of voter sentiment after last month's election

Campobasso, April 23 - Centre-right governor candidate Donato Toma looks set to win Sunday's regional election in the southern region of Molise, the first major test of voter sentiment since last month's inconclusive general election. Toma, who was supported by both Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi and League chief Matteo Salvini during the election campaign, was ahead with 44.22% after the counted was concluded in 354 of the 394 voting sections. Andrea Greco of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5s) had 37.93% of the vote, while the Democratic Party's woes continued, with centre-left candidate Carlo Veneziale way back with 16.5%.

