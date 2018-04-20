Tiraboschi says Brembo Group off to good start in 2018

Stezzano, April 20 - Italian brake system designer and manufacturer Brembo Group's Executive Vice President Matteo Tiraboschi said the company will approve its first quarter results on May 8, adding that "at this time it isn't possible to comment".​ Tiraboschi's statement came in response to a shareholder's question during the company's shareholder meeting at its headquarters in Stezzano, in the province of Bergamo. "In general, the year got off to a good start. It's going well, despite the fact that the (euro-dollar) exchange rate effect will be with us for all of 2018," he said. Speaking about the drop in car sales, he said that "there is a bit of concern on how the market is going". "It's also true that we participate in a different auto market, a very high-end one, which tends not to be touched by decreases in orders," he said.