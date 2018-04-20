Rosarno

Man abducts, rapes British woman

Held for two weeks in Rosarno after living together in Germany

Rosarno, April 20 - A 37-year-old Burkina Faso national was arrested Friday for allegedly abducting a British woman he had lived with in Germany and holding her for two weeks in the Calabrian town of Rosarno where he and two Mali nationals allegedly repeatedly gang raped her. Momodou Jallow and the Malians face charges of abduction and sexual violence. Jallow and the woman met on Facebook and lived in Germany together for several months.

