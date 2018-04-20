Med should be arc of peace says pope (2)

Vatican City
20/04/2018
Vatican City, April 19 - Pope Francis said Friday the Mediterranean should not be an "arc of war but an arc of peace". Francis added that "war begets poverty, but poverty begets war." He also said the Church should not try to "cosy up to the powerful, nor seek privileges". The pope was speaking in the Puglia parish of late priest Father Tonino Bello, who befriended the marginalised and preached non-violence and pace.
