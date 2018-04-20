Brembo Group reduced emissions by nearly 6% in 2017

Stezzano, April 20 - Italian brake system designer and manufacturer Brembo Group reduced its polluting emissions by 5.9% and generated 8.3% of its electricity from renewable energy sources in 2017, according to a sustainability report presented at a shareholder's meeting by Cristina Bombassei, the company's head of corporate social responsibility. The report said the group sourced 85% of its supplies from the same countries in which it operates and provided 195,000 training hours to its employees. The group has more than 1,000 people working in its research and development activities and in 2017 it registered 43 patents, bringing the company's overall total patents to 2,026. "It gives me great satisfaction to be able to present this publication to our shareholders today, not only because it represents in a tangible way the conclusion of a long and challenging path to which many of Brembo's people around the world contributed, but also because it presents in a clear way the values that have always guided us and the new objectives shared by the group in terms of continuous improvement, including in the area of sustainability," Bombassei said. "To define the structure and the contents of the report, which implements the Global Reporting Initiative's G4 Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, Brembo conducted a process of analysis and materiality aimed at identifying the most prominent themes for the group based on their relevance for stakeholders as well as their economic, reputational, and operational impact. This analysis was finalised by following a structured approach that brought forth the identification of 14 priority issues, each of which occupies ample space in the report, ranging from global product and process innovation to Brembo personnel development, from business ethics to energy efficiency, and more," she said. ​Starting with the edition released today, the sustainability report will from now on ​accompany the company's budget report issued annually at its shareholder meeting.