Cops, Dell'Utri and bosses guilty in State-Mafia case (7)

Palermo, April 20 - A Palermo court on Friday found guilty former heads of the ROS security police Mario Mori, Giuseppe De Donno and Antonio Subranni, former Forza Italia Senator and Berlusconi aide Marcello Dell'Utri, and Mafia bosses Leoluca Bagarella and Nino Cinà for holding talks between the Italian State and the Sicilian Mafia aimed at stopping a wave of bombings in the early 1990s. Also found guilty was go-between Massimo Ciancimino, son of late Mafia-convicted Palermo mayor Vito Ciancimino. The guilty parties were sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 28 years. Former interior minister Nicola Mancino was cleared of perjury. "At last my suffering is over," said Mancino. Former two-time Italian president and life Senator Giorgio Napolitano told ANSA "Senator Mancino's acquittal from gross accusations confirms what was already conclusively proven by the Constitutional Court in its (judgement on) the conflict of attribution between me and the Palermo prosecutors". The sentence showed that Marcello Dell'Utri was the go-between "between the Mafia requests and the Berlusconi government which had just been installed (in May 1994)", prosecutor Nino Di Matteo said after the sentence was handed down. "The sentence says that (former Berlusconi aide) Dell'Utri acted as a transmission belt between the requests of Cosa Nostra and the then Berlusconi government which had shortly before been installed," he said. "The verdict," Di Matteo added, "says that the relationship does not end with Berlusconi the businessman but arrives at Berlusconi the politician."