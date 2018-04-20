Rome

M5S continues to fling mud at us - Berlusconi (4)

After State-Mafia talks sentence

Rome, April 20 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Friday accused the ani-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) of "continuing only to fling mud at us" by saying a State-Mafia talks verdict should force his main ally, Matteo Salvini's rightwing populist League, to ditch him. According to prosecutor Nino Di Matteo, the verdict on talks aimed at stopping a Cosa Nostra bombing campaign showed that Berlusconi's top aide Marcello Dell'Utri, now serving seven years for mafia ties, was the go-between who relayed the Mob's requests to the 1994 Berlusconi-led government. Berlusconi said: "I am sure that the Italians understand very well the difference between those who, like us, are seeking solutions for the government of the country and those who, on the other hand, continue only to fling mud at us and demonise us". Berlusconi added that an executive with the M5S was "impossible". He said FI had agreed to talks involving the M5S out of a sense of responsibility, talks which "worried us very much" and which ended in the conclusion that a government with the M5S was not "to be desired, or possible". He again called for a centre-right government to get needed votes in parliament on its programme.

