Rome

FI ready to sue Di Matteo (3)

State-Mafia claim 'of unprecedented gravity'

FI ready to sue Di Matteo (3)

Rome, April 20 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party on Friday said it was ready to sue for slander prosecutor Nino Di Matteo for saying former Berlusconi aide Marcello Dell'Utri was the go-between for the Mafia's requests to the 1994 Berlusconi government. "Forza Italia rejects with indignation all attempts to link, against logic and evidence, the name of Berlusconi to the affair of the State-Mafia talks," whose trial ended Friday with the conviction of Dell'Utri and others. It accused Di Matteo of being an "assiduous participant" at events staged by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and said his charges against the ex-premier were "of an unprecedented gravity"".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"

Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"

di Francesco Altomonte

Assalto alla Sicurtransport, arrestata la banda

Assalto alla Sicurtransport, arrestata la banda

Assalto al caveau, i nomi degli arrestati

Assalto al caveau, i nomi degli arrestati

Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini

Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini

di Orsolina Campisi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33