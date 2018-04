Couple nabbed for kidnapping boy, 2 (3)

Bari, April 20 - A couple were arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping a two-year-old boy with severe congenital ailments from a children's home in Molfetta in Puglia a year ago. Bari police arrested a 53-year-old woman of Neapolitan origin with a criminal record, and her partner, a 47-year-old man from Palo del Colle outside Bari. The boy was tracked down on February 6 this year.