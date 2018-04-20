Alfie parents appeal to Strasbourg again (3)

London, April 20 - The parents of Alfie Evans, who want to take their terminally ill toddler to Italy for treatment, on Friday made a fresh appeal to the European Court of Human Rights after Britain's Supreme Court ordered London doctors to pull the plug on him. On Monday Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano urged his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, to allow Alfie, who is suffering from an undiagnosed degenerative disease to be transferred to medical facilities in Rome. Alfie's family is in a legal battle with Alder Hey, a children's hospital that says it is best to withdraw ventilation as his condition cannot be treated and has destroyed much of his brain. The boy's parents want to take him to Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital, which is owned by the Vatican. Alfano asked for the parents' request to be granted to take the boy to the hospital in the Italian capital, "medical facilities of a very high level that accept him in on the base of an agreement". He noted, however, that "Alfie is a British citizen and Italy respects the decisions made in the framework of British national jurisdiction" and that "the British national healthcare system and medical standards are among the highest in the world". The Rome hospital has reportedly given the same prognosis but would be willing to perform a tracheotomy.