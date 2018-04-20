Appendino says will act on lesbians' boy (3)

Turin, April 20 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino on Friday indicated she would act to force the local registry of births to register the son of a lesbian couple. Turin city council, she said, "has the firm intention of giving full recognition to the families of mothers and of fathers with their daughters and sons". "For months we have been seeking a solution compatible with the current legislation. Our will is clear and we will proceed with force if need be". The Turin births and deaths records office on Tuesday refused to register the recent birth of the boy with two mothers. Niccolo' Pietro was born April 13 to Democratic Party (PD) city councillor Chiara Foglietta and her partner Micaela Ghisleni after assisted procreation in Denmark. The couple's lawyer said the problem was such cases are not recognised by Italian law. "There is a legislative vacuum", he said.