Palermo

Dell'Utri go-between Berlusconi-Mob - prosecutor (3)

Verdict does not end with Berlusconi businessman, arrives at PM

Palermo, April 20 - The sentence of a State-Mafia talks trial showed that Marcello Dell'Utri was the go-between "between the Mafia requests and the Berlusconi government which had just been installed (in May 1994)", prosecutor Nino Di Matteo said after the sentence was handed down Friday. "The sentence says that (former Berlusconi aide) Dell'Utri acted as a transmission belt between the requests of Cosa Nostra and the then Berlusconi government which had shortly before been installed," he said. "The verdict," Di Matteo added, "says that the relationship does not end with Berlusconi the businessman but arrives at Berlusconi the politician."

