Free, open trade crucial for growth - Draghi (2)

Washington, April 20 - Preserving free and open trade is crucial to global growth, European Central Bank Presient Mario Draghi told the 37th Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) on Friday. The ECB chief said the eurozone has enjoyed "robust" growth which has spurred "significant improvements" in the labour market and the unemployment rate has dropped to a post-2008 low. He said the positive moment would continue.