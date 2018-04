Norman Atlantic probe ends, 32 face charges (3)

Bari, April 20 - A probe ended Friday into the December 2014 shipwreck of the Norman Atlantic off the Albanian coast which killed 12 people and injured 64, with 19 of the over 500 passengers still missing. The disaster was caused by a fire aboard the ship. Some 30 people and two companies now face possible charges of culpable complicity in shipwreck, culpable homicide and multiple culpable injury.