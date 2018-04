Salvini says texted Di Maio (3)

Rome, April 19 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday he had texted anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on government-formation efforts. Salvini said he was seeking "an accord on facts" with the M5S. He also said that "those who look to the left are saying they are out," referring to centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi's overture to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).