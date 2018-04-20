M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset says Berlusconi

Campobasso
20/04/2018
Campobasso, April 20 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi said Friday the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would only be capable of cleaning the toilets if they worked for his Mediaset empire. "They're people who've never done anything in life: in my firm I'd hire them to clean the toilets," he said. Berlusconi said M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has "the gift of the gab, I can't deny it, but he has never done anything good for himself, for his family, for the country. We can't entrust Italy to people like him". The M5S) replied to Berlusconi's taunt by saying it was better to earn an honest wage cleaning toilets than to do do deals with the mafia. "Better to live honestly, perhaps thanks to 'cleaning toilets', rather than doing deals with the #Mafia. Do you understand, Silvio?," tweeted M5S Senator Nicola Morra.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"
di Francesco Altomonte
Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini
di Orsolina Campisi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online