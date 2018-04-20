Campobasso

M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset says Berlusconi

Better to clean toilets than do deals with Mafia says M5S

M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset says Berlusconi

Campobasso, April 20 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi said Friday the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would only be capable of cleaning the toilets if they worked for his Mediaset empire. "They're people who've never done anything in life: in my firm I'd hire them to clean the toilets," he said. Berlusconi said M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has "the gift of the gab, I can't deny it, but he has never done anything good for himself, for his family, for the country. We can't entrust Italy to people like him". The M5S) replied to Berlusconi's taunt by saying it was better to earn an honest wage cleaning toilets than to do do deals with the mafia. "Better to live honestly, perhaps thanks to 'cleaning toilets', rather than doing deals with the #Mafia. Do you understand, Silvio?," tweeted M5S Senator Nicola Morra.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"

Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"

di Francesco Altomonte

Assalto alla Sicurtransport, arrestata la banda

Assalto alla Sicurtransport, arrestata la banda

Assalto al caveau, i nomi degli arrestati

Assalto al caveau, i nomi degli arrestati

Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini

Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini

di Orsolina Campisi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33