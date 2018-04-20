M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset says Berlusconi

Campobasso, April 20 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi said Friday the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would only be capable of cleaning the toilets if they worked for his Mediaset empire. "They're people who've never done anything in life: in my firm I'd hire them to clean the toilets," he said. Berlusconi said M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has "the gift of the gab, I can't deny it, but he has never done anything good for himself, for his family, for the country. We can't entrust Italy to people like him". The M5S) replied to Berlusconi's taunt by saying it was better to earn an honest wage cleaning toilets than to do do deals with the mafia. "Better to live honestly, perhaps thanks to 'cleaning toilets', rather than doing deals with the #Mafia. Do you understand, Silvio?," tweeted M5S Senator Nicola Morra.