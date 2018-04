6 students probed for bullying teacher (3)

Florence, April 20 - Six students and not three as initially reported are under investigation for allegedly bullying a high-school teacher in Lucca in Tuscany, sources said Friday. The six allegedly bullied the book-keeping school teacher, filmed it, and posted it on the Web. Possible charges against them are private violence and serious threats, police said. The six are all minors. In the video, one student allegedly insults the teacher, orders him to do six press-ups, and threatens to hit him.