Architect's wife's lover gets life for murder (3)

Milan, April 20 - A Como court on Friday gave a life sentence to Alberto Brivio, found guilty of the murder of his lover's husband, architect Alfio Molteni, killed at Carugo near Como on 2015. The wife, Daniela Rho, had already got 20 years in a fast track trial for allegedly commissioning the murder. Molteni, 58, was shot dead outside his home in Carugo on October 14, 2015. The pair were in the process of separating and had had rows over the custody of their two daughters. photo: Molteni