Man kills wife in in Bressanone (2)

Bolzano
20/04/2018
Bolzano, April 20 - The body of a 57-year-old woman was found overnight in an apartment in the historic center of Bressanone in northern Italy and her husband has confessed to the murder. Her body showed clear signs of stab wounds. Her husband was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of being behind the woman's murder. The man confessed to the murder. The victim was named as Monika Gruber. The murderer was named as Robert Kerer, 58. He was found in a confused state near the local train station last night, with police thinking he may have been thinking of committing suicide, and a confession written in German was found in the family home. The woman was killed a few days ago, forensic sources said.
