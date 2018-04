M5S wd clean toilets at Mediaset - Berlusconi (3)

Campobasso, April 20 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi said Friday the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would only be capable of cleaning the toilets if they worked for his Mediaset empire. "They're people who've never done anything in life: in my firm I'd hire them to clean the toilets," he said. Berlusconi said M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has "the gift of the gab, I can't deny it, but he has never done anything good for himself, for his family, for the country. We can't entrust Italy to people like him".