Berlusconi says looking towards PD for govt (2)

Larino, April 20 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that, unlike his centre-right alliance partners, he was not against forming a government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I'm thinking of a centre-right government that looks towards the mixed group (in parliament) and some figures from the PD," Berlusconi said. "I think very differently to (Brothers of Italy leader) Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini on this point".