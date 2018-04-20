Rome

Charred remains of woman found in Rome park

49-yr-old's body found still on fire by jogger

Rome, April 20 - The burnt body of a 49-year-old woman was found around 7:30 in the morning in the Tre Fontane park in the Italian capital. The jogger said that the woman's body was still on fire when he came upon it in the southern EUR area of Rome. The woman was identified as Maria Cristina Olivi by her brother, after ID documents were found in a purse near the body. She worked in a laundry and did not have a criminal record. An investigations is underway.

