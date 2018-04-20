Charred remains of woman found in Rome park

Rome
20/04/2018
Rome, April 20 - The burnt body of a 49-year-old woman was found around 7:30 in the morning in the Tre Fontane park in the Italian capital. The jogger said that the woman's body was still on fire when he came upon it in the southern EUR area of Rome. The woman was identified as Maria Cristina Olivi by her brother, after ID documents were found in a purse near the body. She worked in a laundry and did not have a criminal record. An investigations is underway.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"
di Francesco Altomonte
Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini
di Orsolina Campisi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online