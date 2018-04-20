Rome

Sparks for Mattarella - Casellati after consultations (2)

M5S opposed to negotiating with FI, FdI

Sparks for Mattarella - Casellati after consultations (2)

Rome, April 20 - Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati said she had detected "sparks on which (President Sergio) Mattarella will decide" on Friday after reporting back to the head of State, who gave her an exploratory mandate to see if she could break Italy's post-election deadlock earlier this week. Her 'exploratory' mandate involved verifying the possibility of forming a government made up of the centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament. On Thursday that M5S reiterated that it was against forming a government with the centre right as a whole and was only willing to hold talks with the League, not with its alliance partners, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. But it also said it would not consider external support of a M5S-League government from FI and FdI to be "hostile". "Over the last few days I performed the mandate entrusted to me with dedication, trying to favour constructive dialogue between the political parties capable of producing a parliamentary majority with the perimeter indicated by Mattarella," Casellati said.

