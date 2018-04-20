No deal with M5S, they're danger for Italy - Berlusconi (3)

Larino
20/04/2018
Larino, April 20 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi on Friday ruled out the prospect of an agreement with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "No agreement is possible with the M5S, a party that does not know the ABC of democracy," Berlusconi after arriving in Molise ahead of elections in the southern region. "They feel social envy, they are made up of unemployed people and represent a danger for Italy". The M5S has told the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, the biggest party in the centre-right coalition, that it must dump FI and fellow alliance partner Brothers of Italy (FdI) to make a deal for the formation of a new government possible. Berlusconi said he was disturbed by developments. "Great confusion reigns," Berlusconi said. "The Italian people voted very badly. "I'm following everything with disgust. It's going from bad to worse".
