New election better than scraping by - M5S's Toninelli (2)

Rome, April 20 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senate Danilo Toninelli said Friday that it would be better to have new elections if it is impossible to reach an agreement for a stable government after last month's inconclusive vote. "We are giving our all to give the Italian people a government that improves their lives," Toninelli said via Twitter. "We remain the same as before: intransigent and bound to our principles, coherence first and foremost. "We are not interested in a government that scrapes by. "At that point it is better to have a new election".