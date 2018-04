Everything to avoid technical govt - Salvini (2)

Rho-Pero, April 20 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he was ready to do everything to prevent a government of non-political technocrats taking power to end the deadlock after last month's inconclusive general election. "I have the clear sensation that someone wants to waste time, they don't want any government so that we'll have a technical government like that of (ex-premier Mario) Monti, remote controlled from Brussels to fleece the Italian people," Salvini said as he visited the Milan furniture fair. "I'll do everything possible to avoid that con. I'll do everything possible, including taking the field personally".