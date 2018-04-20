Gang busted over 2016 'paramilitary' heist (2)

Catanzaro, April 20 - Police on Friday arrested the alleged members of a gang that carried out a paramilitary style assault on a security company vault in the southern city of Catanzaro in December 2016 to steal loot worth over eight million euros. The gang used machines guns, sophisticated electronic equipment and a bulldozer to bash down walls to get to the vault. They also set alight 11 cars to block a road and get away. The charges against the people arrested on Friday also feature mafia methods as an aggravating factor as part of the haul is thought to have gone to families belonging to Calabria's 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate. An employee of the security company is suspected of facilitating the heist.