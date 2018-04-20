Rome

Casellati reports to Mattarella, no breakthrough in talks

M5S refuses to negotiate with FI, FdI

Casellati reports to Mattarella, no breakthrough in talks

Rome, April 20 - Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati is set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on Friday over the mandate he gave her to see if she could end Italy's post-election political deadlock. She does not look able to give him good news as a second round of talks she had with parties on Thursday failed to generate a breakthrough and League leader Matteo Salvini's optimism about moving forward towards the creation of a new executive looks to have been misplaced. Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) that is the biggest party in the new parliament, reiterated Thursday that the anti-establishment group was not willing to sign a contract of government with the whole centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election. He said he was willing to negotiate with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, but not with its allies, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. Di Maio added that he would not consider external support by FI and FdI of a M5S-League government to be "hostile" but this was not deemed acceptable by the centre right. FI accused the M5S of "the umpteenth demonstration of immaturity". Salvini said he was losing patience. "If nothing moves I'll put a government together," he said. "And if I'm not able to, we'll go back to the ballot box".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"

Annunziata e le estorsioni dei clan: "Ho pagato, sono stato vigliacco"

di Francesco Altomonte

Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini

Autobomba, attesa svolta nelle indagini

di Orsolina Campisi

Assalto alla Sicurtransport, arrestata la banda

Assalto alla Sicurtransport, arrestata la banda

Colpo alla rete di Messina Denaro, 22 fermi in Sicilia

Colpo alla rete di Messina Denaro, 22 fermi in Sicilia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33