Italians lead healthier lifestyle despite overweight

Rome, April 19 - Italians are making better lifestyle choices but excess weight, smoking and drinking remain a problem, according to a report from the national observatory on health released on Thursday. In 2016 35.5% of Italians qualified as overweight and a further 10.4% as obese, the study showed. Southern regions have the highest rate of overweight or obese people and the problem also affected 24.7% of 6-17-year-olds. In the same year, 65.6% of Italians consumed alcohol, up slightly over 2014 and 2015. The percentage of smokers remained stable at 19.8%. In 2016 34.8% of the population said they practiced one or more sports in their free time.