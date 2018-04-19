Di Maio says M5S-League govt with possible FI support (2)

Rome, April 19 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday opened up to the idea of an M5S government with Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, possibly with the external support of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI), but insisted that he must be premier. Di Maio said after government-formation consultations with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati that the only possible government was with forces from the M5S and the League. "Nothing is closed and nothing lost but we won't go beyond that," he said. Di Maio said that "we are disposed towards considering as not hostile" support from FI and the other centre-right partner, nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI), but the government must be formed by a contract signed by himself and Salvini. He reiterated the M5S could sign a government contract with the League with FI and Giorgia Meloni's FdI providing external support, but "we have limits in what we can accept". Saying that he saw eye to eye with Salvini on "various issues", Di Maio said government-formation efforts could go ahead with four-way talks but "without coups de theatres" and without ministers from three different forces. "We will go ahead but without coups de theatre such as Di Maio talking with four parties about ministers or Di Maio in government without being premier".