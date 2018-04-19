Rome

Up to winners to rule - Renzi (3)

Rome, April 19 - Former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Thursday it was up to the two relative winners of the March 4 general election, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, to try to govern Italy now. "Now, as we have said since the first day, it's up to the winners of the elections," he said in his e-news. "And let's see if they're able to do so". It's up to them, as we have always said".

