Rome

Inertia claimed in derivatives case potentially devastating (2)

Lawyer for ex treasury official rejects prosecution claim

Inertia claimed in derivatives case potentially devastating (2)

Rome, April 9 - The prosecution claim of "inertia" by Italy's Treasury in its handling of derivatives contracts with Morgan Stanley that led to losses in 2011 "would have resulted in the devastation of the financial market, brokers' immediate loss of confidence in the Italian Republic, the exodus of public debt dealers and the collapse of the economy with irreversible and devastating effects," the lawyer representing a former treasury official before the state audit court said on Thursday. Antonio Palmieri is defending the ex director-general for public debt Maria Cannata against claims the treasury remained "inert" and failed to carefully evaluate the consequences of allegedly speculative derivatives contracts with the US investment bank. The object of contention concerns a recommendation allegedly made by Cannata in 2004 to apply a termination clause to the contracts that was overly advantageous to the bank. This was allegedly activated by Morgan Stanley in 2011 following the global financial crisis. The treasury denies the claim, saying it instead engaged on long negotiations with the bank to restructure the debt, amounting to losses of 3.1 billion euros rather than 6 billion euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

di Diego Castronovo

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

di Luana Costa

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33