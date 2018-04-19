Flat-pack wardrobe for lovers at Milan Superdesign

Milan, April 19 - A project curated by Danish designer Niklas Jacob pays tongue-in-cheek tribute to large distribution chains at the Superdesign show in Milan. "IDEA - The Design Supermarket" presents flat-pack projects by 18 designers from 6 different nations. The items are not, however, the usual objects found in large-scale retail outlets. The collection includes, for example, an assembling spare tyre, a wardrobe for hiding lovers, a pedestal for egocentrics, a bookcase for just one favourite book, a dining table for those always on a diet, a cradle that looks like a boat, a portable shelter for dogs and a table with interchangeable legs. Other projects at the show directed by renowned designer Giulio Cappellini under the slogan 'Only the best' include the Superloft, bringing together iconic pieces by the most important furniture brands in an international home setting. "I have tried to create a residential space that is not just a status to be exhibited, but which also represents the pleasure of living in a welcoming environment surrounded by beautiful objects … that become an essential part of our existence," Cappellini said. Next to Superloft is an exhibition by the Japanese firm Nendo developing 10 concepts based on the idea of movement deriving from the function, material or method of production of the object in question. Kawai, also from Japan, has teamed up with the light artist Takahiro Matsuo to stage the poetic installation 'Crystal Rain' in which a transparent grand piano floats on a pool of water, generating a light cascade at every note. In addition, the winners of Japan Design Week present their projects on the theme of the apple, which has inspired a lamp, a table, a chair, sandals and a kimono. Sustainability finds space at the Materials Village, with a scenic tower by Marco Piva showing the materials at the heart of an architectural design project; an installation by Yona Friedman made of recycled materials illustrating the circular economy; and a research project developed by PUMA and the MIT Design Lab in Boston to create a special fabric that responds to the level of atmospheric pollution. Environmentally friendly design is also at the heart of ecoBirdy's research, presenting a collection of children's furniture made entirely from recycled plastic toys.