Start to testing driverless cars in Italy (3)

Rome, April 19 - The transport ministry can now authorise road tests of driverless cars in Italy, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette Wednesday night. The decree, contained in the 2018 budget law, OKs so-called smart roads and road tests of driverless vehicles, a note from the ministry said. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) last year joined an alliance led by BMW to produce driverless cars. Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet, in January reached a deal with FCA to dramatically expand its fleet of autonomous vehicles.